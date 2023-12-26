WLOX Careers
Cloudy and chilly tonight

Cool and cloudy tonight
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST
We didn’t see much sunshine today, and those clouds will stick around tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s around the sunrise on Wednesday. It’s going to stay mostly cloudy and cool on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A big cold front will arrive Wednesday night, and it’s going to turn much colder by Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. We’ll be near freezing by Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be another sunny and chilly day with highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll be a smidge warmer on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. New Year’s Eve will be a little warmer with highs in the low 60s. A quick moving front may bring a few showers that night into Monday morning. We’ll be back in the low 60s on New Year’s Day.

