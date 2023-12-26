WLOX Careers
9 shootings over Christmas weekend in New Orleans contrasts holiday experience for tourists

By David Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Christmas weekend was a busy one for police in New Orleans who are investigating nine separate shootings in two days.

Two of those shootings were fatal.

When asked about recent shootings, tourists say they are unphased.

A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday (Dec. 23) afternoon in Algiers and an adult woman was killed Sunday (Dec. 24) afternoon off Canal Street in the French Quarter.

There were also several other shootings, including a triple shooting in the French Quarter.

Tourists spent the day milling around the French Quarter, business as usual

“We love it,” said tourist Julie Osborn. “Everybody’s really friendly, so I like that.”

There was no sign of this weekend’s shootings putting a damper on the mood.

There were a total of nine shootings from Saturday through Sunday, including a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon right off Canal Street in the 100 block of Exchange Place in which a yet-to-be-identified woman was gunned down.

Earlier in the day, three men were shot at Toulouse and Dauphine Streets

Two were shot in the legs, the third in the back, and police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the three and another man.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick released a statement following the Toulouse shooting, but before the Exchange Place shooting, reassuring residents and visitors after a spate of shootings across the city, saying, in part, quote:

“During the holiday season, cities across the country experience an unfortunate uptick in crime. Our dedicated detectives are aggressively investigating the incidents, gathering information to identify and apprehend those responsible. At this time, the incidents do not seem to be related.”

As always, if you have any information about the shootings you’re urged to call detectives or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

