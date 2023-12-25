Monday’s Forecast

Merry Christmas! In the wake of yesterday’s downpours, parts of South Mississippi picked up one to two inches of rain with reported wind speeds of greater than 40 to 45 mph. For Christmas Monday, plan on any rain showers ending this morning. The rest of the day brings many rain-free hours. Temps will be on their way to the lower 70s by Monday afternoon which will be on the mild side for late December. As a cold front arrives, our pattern turns chilly. This will cause temps to drop into the chilly 40s Monday night into Tuesday morning. A stretch of dry conditions will set up going into the rest of the week thanks to high pressure nearby. Cold morning temps in the 30s look pretty likely every day starting Thursday. New Year’s Eve Sunday has no chance for rain. However, Sunday night and New Year’s Day Monday both have a low chance for rain showers.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.