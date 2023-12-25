WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24.(Marcia Hill)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says Ladnier was last seen at his home in Hurley. He left to visit his son on Lilly Patch Road in Moss Point. Ladnier never made it to his son’s home. He has not used any of his bank cards and his vehicle tag has not been scanned by any local or interstate tag readers.

His vehicle is a 2004 red/maroon Toyota Tundra, with a Mississippi disabled tag, DB0034Q.

Ladnier's vehicle is a 2004 red/maroon Toyota Tundra, with a Mississippi disabled tag, DB0034Q.
Ladnier's vehicle is a 2004 red/maroon Toyota Tundra, with a Mississippi disabled tag, DB0034Q.(Marcia Hill)

Officials say Ladnier has health issues that require him to be on medication. If you have information on his whereabouts or have seen Ladnier, please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been...
Biloxi FD responds to large housefire on Division St.
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Future radar 12 a.m.
Where is Rudolph when you need him? Rainy and windy Christmas Eve
IP Tower Cam (12/24/2023)
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 N before Rodriguez St. EX 2
Christmas is almost here, and we’ve compiled a list of free community meals and restaurants...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day, free community meals happening across the Coast

Latest News

As the holidays start to wrap up, a select number of locations will be accepting Christmas...
Christmas tree and cardboard recycling locations across the Gulf Coast announced
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 24, 2023
70s Christmas Day as South Mississippi is in Heat Miser's territory
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
Ebenezer Baptist will hold its annual church conference on Saturday, January 6 at 1:30 p.m.
Gulfport church’s Sunday school overhaul targets growing youth congregation