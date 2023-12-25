Gulfport church’s Sunday school overhaul targets growing youth congregation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ebenezer Baptist Church may look small on the outside, but its congregation is quickly growing.

However, Pastor Raysell Booth says he’s looking to add one more group into the mix: young adults. He plans to do this by revamping the church’s Sunday school.

“We want to make it really relevant where they can understand stories of Christ on their level,” explains Booth. “The thought is we also want to involve our young adults to get them involved so they can speak on their level and make it relatable to everyday life.”

Students would spend the first half of Sunday school doing their regular activities, but would then switch gears in the second half, being taught by another youth member on what Pastor Booth’s message is about. They are also teaching other members of the church how to be more efficient with technology.

Justin Williams is one of those youth members.

“Personally, I manage several different social media accounts,” says Williams. “I manage my job’s Facebook, Snapchat, three Instagrams and a TikTok. It’s easier for me, but for older people, it’s not because it’s something new to them. They didn’t do it in the past.”

Williams has many roles in the church and is helping Pastor Booth spearhead his visions of revamping.

“I was one of the first people the pastor reached out to. He sent me a text, and I said we could get started in December because initially, we were going to start in the new year, but I told him the quicker we get started, the smoother the process will be.”

Williams has been in the church since he was a baby, but like many young adults, he fell out of the pattern — a reason why the idea to revamp is a must.

“Sometime when I was younger, I was doing Sunday school and as I got older in high school, I kind of went away because of the timing and couldn’t get up,” Williams adds. “Then COVID hit and made everyone go away for three years from the church.”

With the church trying out a new way of teaching, both Booth and Williams say they are looking forward to the future of the church while also coming up with more innovative ways to bring in a younger crowd.

“Overall, I want to see more youth come in,” says Booth. “They have taken this mantle and have shown me some new things with Instagram and different things of that nature, and I’m excited that all generations are being met in this project.”

Ebenezer Baptist will hold its annual church conference on Saturday, January 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.