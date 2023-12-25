Cloudy and cool to wrap up Christmas

Merry Christmas! It was a warm Christmas this year, but we’ll cool down overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by early Tuesday morning. We’ll keep some cloud cover, too.

Tuesday will be cooler and mostly cloudy. We’ll only warm up into the low 60s on the coast, and inland areas may only reach the upper 50s. It will be similar on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night, making it much cooler on Thursday! We’ll drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning, and we’ll only reach the low to mid 50s by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be close to freezing by Friday morning, and we’ll see highs only in the 50s in the afternoon. Despite the chilly weather, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

