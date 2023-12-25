WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Christmas tree and cardboard recycling locations across the Gulf Coast announced

As the holidays start to wrap up, a select number of locations will be accepting Christmas...
As the holidays start to wrap up, a select number of locations will be accepting Christmas trees and cardboard to be safely recycled.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the holidays start to wrap up, a select number of locations will be accepting Christmas trees and cardboard to be safely recycled.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 13, 2024, the select locations will be accepting Christmas trees to be recycled:

  • Pass Christian Harbor
  • Long Beach Harbor (east side)
  • Gulfport Courthouse Road Pier
  • Biloxi Rodenburg Avenue Highway 90
  • Mississippi Power Company Plant Watson

Those recycling Christmas trees are encouraged to remove all lights and ornaments. No artificial trees will be accepted.

On Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following locations will be accepting cardboard to be recycled:

  • D’Iberville Civic Center (10395 Auto Mall Parkway)
  • Edgewater Mall (south side near Starbucks)
  • Harrison County Work Center on Lorraine Road
  • Hurricane Shelter on County Farm Road (across from soccer fields)
  • Long Beach (east side of the harbor parking lot)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been...
Biloxi FD responds to large housefire on Division St.
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Future radar 12 a.m.
Where is Rudolph when you need him? Rainy and windy Christmas Eve
IP Tower Cam (12/24/2023)
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 N before Rodriguez St. EX 2
Christmas is almost here, and we’ve compiled a list of free community meals and restaurants...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day, free community meals happening across the Coast

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 24, 2023
70s Christmas Day as South Mississippi is in Heat Miser's territory
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
Ebenezer Baptist will hold its annual church conference on Saturday, January 6 at 1:30 p.m.
Gulfport church’s Sunday school overhaul targets growing youth congregation
Future radar 12 a.m.
Where is Rudolph when you need him? Rainy and windy Christmas Eve