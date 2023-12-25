Christmas tree and cardboard recycling locations across the Gulf Coast announced

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the holidays start to wrap up, a select number of locations will be accepting Christmas trees and cardboard to be safely recycled.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 13, 2024, the select locations will be accepting Christmas trees to be recycled:

Pass Christian Harbor

Long Beach Harbor (east side)

Gulfport Courthouse Road Pier

Biloxi Rodenburg Avenue Highway 90

Mississippi Power Company Plant Watson

Those recycling Christmas trees are encouraged to remove all lights and ornaments. No artificial trees will be accepted.

On Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following locations will be accepting cardboard to be recycled:

D’Iberville Civic Center (10395 Auto Mall Parkway)

Edgewater Mall (south side near Starbucks)

Harrison County Work Center on Lorraine Road

Hurricane Shelter on County Farm Road (across from soccer fields)

Long Beach (east side of the harbor parking lot)

