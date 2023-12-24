WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 N before Rodriguez St. EX 2

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 4:14 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-110 are reopened following an accident near the Rodriguez Street exit.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution while traveling in wet conditions.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

