TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 N before Rodriguez St. EX 2

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 4:14 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-110 are reopened following an accident near the Rodriguez Street exit.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution while traveling in wet conditions.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

