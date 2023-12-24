TIMING: rain and windy conditions move in Christmas Eve

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For much of this year, our weather has been too dry. Many of you probably spent month after month asking for rain during our stretch of drought conditions. Well, guess what? Santa heard you! And it’s time for Santa to deliver: Sunday’s forecast calls for soaking rain amounts of one to three inches along with strong, gusty winds out of the south and southeast.

Forecast rainfall through December 26 (wlox)

Unfortunately, the holiday gift of rain might be the gift that keeps on giving during Sunday & Sunday night.

Hopefully we can avoid any flooding issues. But, our risk level is a two out of four for flooding rain. Some of the heaviest downpours could be in our area around Sunday PM. At this time, not expecting any hail, tornadoes, or damaging wind gusts. But, can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.

Will the rain showers linger into Christmas Monday? It’s possible that a few showers will linger early in the morning. However, it now looks like most of the rain will be gone near the sunrise on Christmas Day.

Future radar 6 a.m. Dec 24, 2023 (WLOX)

Future radar 12 p.m. Dec 24, 2023 (WLOX)

Future radar 3 p.m. Dec 24, 2023 (WLOX)

Future radar 6 p.m. Dec 24, 2023 (WLOX)

Future radar 9 p.m. Dec 24, 2023 (WLOX)

Future radar 6 a.m. Dec 25, 2023 (WLOX)

Along with the heavy rain threat, strong south/southeast winds will gust close to 40 mph at times. Make sure to secure any loose items in your yard and secure Christmas decorations. The strong winds may also lead to nuisance coastal flooding along and close to the water.

Windy Christmas Eve. Winds will increase during the day 15-25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Secure Christmas decorations. (WLOX)

Coastal Flood Advisory through Monday morning due to strong southeast winds causing tides to run 1-3 feet higher than normal. Some minor flooding is possible, mainly nuisance flooding in typical low-lying areas. (WLOX)

But, wait, there’s more! After mild 70s on Monday, a strong cold front will sweep across our area. This will allow for a big temperature drop the day after Christmas.

Warm and dry Christmas Day afternoon with highs in the 70s. (WLOX)

There are signs that our pattern will stay on the chilly side for the rest of the year after Christmas. So, if you’re thinking ahead to New Year’s in South Mississippi, you may want to plan ahead for possibly chilly conditions.

