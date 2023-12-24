WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest

Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a targeted shooting at a Florida mall.

Ocala Police Department officers say the gunman opened fire around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday inside the Paddock Mall.

The gunman shot and killed 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron. A woman was also shot in the leg, and others were hurt as people ran from the gunfire.

Officers say they believe Barron was the target of the shooting.

The gunman ran away from the mall afterward and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police released photos of a man wearing a red cap, green face mask, black hoodie, and black pants, who they believe may have information about the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information in the case. Call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Officers are also asking anyone with videos of the shooting to send them to Ocala Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
MSDH currently reports no illnesses as a result of products that are being retested.
Local dispensary turns negative into positive amid health department’s call for retesting
Today the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a...
Community honors life of fallen McHenry volunteer firefighter

Latest News

IP Tower Cam (12/24/2023)
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 N before Rodriguez St. EX 2
Impacts of the fighting are seen elsewhere and on Christmas celebrations in one of the world's...
Israel-Hamas war impacts Christmas
Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes