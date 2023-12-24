Moss Point community standing strong following tornado recovery efforts

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point is six months into its recovery efforts following a tornado that ripped through that city on June 19.

After six months of rebuilding, the community is committed to standing tall as recovery efforts progress.

“We’re a bit ahead of where we thought we would be because we had so much help that came into our city, so we’re pleased with where we are right now,” Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said. “Still got a lot of hard work to do, but we’ve had a lot of help and we’re ahead of where we thought we would be.”

While the city has to tear down some houses to build them from the ground up again, the community knows it’s all a part of the rebuilding process.

“Well, the good thing about it is that we are helping them rebuild,” Knight said. “We got four houses we’re gonna rebuild and raise the money to build four more. We’re gonna have eight houses that we’re gonna rebuild from the ground and ten houses that we’re remodeling.”

Throughout the cleanup and rebuilding process, FEMA has also played a big role in assisting the community.

“They’d probably get a B-plus, if not an A,” Knight said. “Our experience with FEMA has been great. They’re still in and out of our city now, asking questions and helping where they can. I have no complaints about FEMA.”

“They’ve been right there with us the whole time, they’re still there, I got the phone numbers of who I need to call, so FEMA has been very supportive. They’ve knocked on every door to see what they could do to help our citizens not just in Moss Point, but in the county.”

On top of FEMA, an Amish group from Ohio, Disaster Aid Ohio, came down to help rebuild and get the city back on its feet.

“It’s amazing how these people are willing to travel all over the country to help other folk, and that’s been the story of Moss Point,” Knight said. “The Amish are there now, and they’re the ones that’s building these new homes for the people.”

Looking ahead to the next possible disaster, Mayor Knight is working on getting a headstart so that the community can be aware and plan accordingly to keep families safe.

“We’ve asked MEMA to come in and provide training for our staff in Moss Point to be prepared for the response after a tornado or hurricane,” Knight said. “We did not have a team in place that could respond the day after, so that’s one thing we got to do. We do have to have some type of alert system in Moss Point because I want to be able to alert our people when there’s something like this coming, so we’ll have that.”

