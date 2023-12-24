WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi

Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi(MBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Missing and Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old from Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Paeince Barnes was last seen Saturday around 7:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 49 South in Simpson County.

Barnes may be accompanied by James Johnson, 55, who is six feet, four inches tall and weighs 282 pounds.

Barnes and Johnson are believed to be in a blue 2007 Lexus EX with the Mississippi tag HAZ7823.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future radar 9 p.m. Dec 24, 2023
TIMING: Rain, windy conditions to move in on Christmas Eve
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
MSDH currently reports no illnesses as a result of products that are being retested.
Local dispensary turns negative into positive amid health department’s call for retesting
Danon Cody Duane Froman
Picayune man arrested after robbing gas station, kidnapping juvenile
Today the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a...
Community honors life of fallen McHenry volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 23, 2023 10 p.m.
Rainy and windy Christmas Eve
One woman is already celebrating the eve of something huge, nearly closing out on 100 years of...
Mrs. Henrietta Barnes celebrates 99th birthday with church family
The win propels Ole Miss to their second-best start in program history.
#25 Ole Miss defeats Southern Miss 89-72, moves to 12-0
Future radar 9 p.m. Dec 24, 2023
TIMING: Rain, windy conditions to move in on Christmas Eve