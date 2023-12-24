First United Methodist holds 14th annual Christmas Eve Luncheon

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Shelter, joy, and a warm Christmas meal — these are just a few of the things First United Methodist has been providing for the community for the past 13 years.

”We’ve had years where, you know, we’ve had more than we can fit in the building,” said Amanda Wood, First United Methodist Church life-long member. “It tells me that we do have a growing need in our community.”

Wood has been a part of the community luncheon every year. She said the most memorable year was 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were just able to make to-go plates, give them to people as they drove up, and still provide that little bit of joy and extra for them during the season,” said Wood.

She said sometimes the church congregation gets lucky to see repeat visitors year after year.

“A friend who’s been with us for six years and she came up and she said, ‘There’s my girl!’,” smiled Wood.

“You know, so people who have just know we do this. And they know we’re gonna be here every Christmas Eve.”

First United Methodist Senior Pastor, Jon Kaufman, said it’s amazing to see his congregation create a community of love.

“They really have that spirit of making room for people and being generous and just going overboard in hospitality.”

