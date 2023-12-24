Families bond and make cookies for Santa at Sweet Enchantments Bakery

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of Christmas, Sweet Enchantments Bakery hosted a festive class filled with cookies, sprinkles, icing, and a fun-loving group of South Mississippians.

It was all for the local pastry shop’s annual Mommy & Me Bake Cookies for Santa class. The interactive course offered parents and their children an opportunity to bond and spend quality time together over the holidays.

Sweet Enchantments owner Stephanie Paoletti says the event attracts more people year after year and this one included a waitlist.

“The turnout was great,” Paoletti said. “I mean we do this Christmas celebration every single year. We started it when we were at the Mary C. Since then, it’s just grown and grown. We had a waitlist for the class this year because there were so many people that called and booked it.”

The event was held at the shop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.