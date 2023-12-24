WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Families bond and make cookies for Santa at Sweet Enchantments Bakery

Sweet Enchantments owner Stephanie Paoletti says the event attracts more people year after...
Sweet Enchantments owner Stephanie Paoletti says the event attracts more people year after year and this one included a waitlist.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of Christmas, Sweet Enchantments Bakery hosted a festive class filled with cookies, sprinkles, icing, and a fun-loving group of South Mississippians.

It was all for the local pastry shop’s annual Mommy & Me Bake Cookies for Santa class. The interactive course offered parents and their children an opportunity to bond and spend quality time together over the holidays.

Sweet Enchantments owner Stephanie Paoletti says the event attracts more people year after year and this one included a waitlist.

“The turnout was great,” Paoletti said. “I mean we do this Christmas celebration every single year. We started it when we were at the Mary C. Since then, it’s just grown and grown. We had a waitlist for the class this year because there were so many people that called and booked it.”

The event was held at the shop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
MSDH currently reports no illnesses as a result of products that are being retested.
Local dispensary turns negative into positive amid health department’s call for retesting
Today the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a...
Community honors life of fallen McHenry volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said the tornado made the community come together as a family.
Moss Point community standing strong following tornado recovery efforts
Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve
Rainy and windy for Christmas Eve
Taylor's Christmas Eve First Alert Forecast
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi