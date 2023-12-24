Biloxi FD responding to large housefire on Division St.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, first responders are on the scene after a home on Division Street was engulfed by flames.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been reported. However, the home has taken on substantial fire damage.

Crews are still actively working the scene as of 2:55 p.m. Drivers in the area should be wary of possible road closures.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

