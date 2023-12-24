WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Biloxi FD responding to large housefire on Division St.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been...
According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been reported.(submitted: Toni Culumber)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, first responders are on the scene after a home on Division Street was engulfed by flames.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been reported. However, the home has taken on substantial fire damage.

Crews are still actively working the scene as of 2:55 p.m. Drivers in the area should be wary of possible road closures.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
MSDH currently reports no illnesses as a result of products that are being retested.
Local dispensary turns negative into positive amid health department’s call for retesting
Today the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a...
Community honors life of fallen McHenry volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Sweet Enchantments owner Stephanie Paoletti says the event attracts more people year after...
Families bond and make cookies for Santa at Sweet Enchantments Bakery
Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said the tornado made the community come together as a family.
Moss Point community standing strong following tornado recovery efforts
Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve
Rainy and windy for Christmas Eve
Taylor's Christmas Eve First Alert Forecast