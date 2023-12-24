WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother

Choice Walters
Choice Walters(Source: CECOMS)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Ohio girl who was abducted by her mother, according to authorities.

Authorities say Choice Walters was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood, Ohio. She was last seen Sunday around midnight.

Choice’s mother, Ariel Walters, 29, stabbed the child’s father and then left with her, police say.

Ariel Walters
Ariel Walters(Source: CECOMS)

Walters does not have a vehicle and normally uses rideshare to get around, according to authorities.

Authorities say police have made contact with Walters, but she refuses to cooperate.

Walters is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Choice has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi
MSDH currently reports no illnesses as a result of products that are being retested.
Local dispensary turns negative into positive amid health department’s call for retesting
Today the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a...
Community honors life of fallen McHenry volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said the tornado made the community come together as a family.
Moss Point community standing strong following tornado recovery efforts
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas
Model forecast rain at 6 PM on 12/24/23
Plan on a rainy and windy Christmas Eve