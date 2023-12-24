25 Ole Miss defeats Southern Miss 89-72, moves to 12-0

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a matchup between the #25 Ole Miss Rebels and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum saw the Rebels take a 17-point win to extend their unbeaten streak.

A look at the crowd from inside the Coast Coliseum.



Fans continue to file in midway through the first: pic.twitter.com/qL9D9IXEwa — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 23, 2023

11 seconds after tipoff, Ole Miss guard Jaylen Murray (Bronx, N.Y.) would earn the first points of the game on an assist from forward Jaemyn Brakefield (Jackson, Miss.) to take an early 2-0 lead.

Ole Miss would keep the lead the rest of the way.

The Rebels outpaced the Golden Eagles in nearly every statistic. Most notably, they allowed just 7 turnovers as compared to USM’s 16, which translated into 26 of Ole Miss’ points on the offensive side of the ball.

The last two Ole Miss possessions tell the story of this game.



Jaemyn Brakefield creates his own look and drills it.



Next possession, Jaylen Murray connects on a deep three. Murray is 5/5 from behind the arc.



The Rebels lead Southern Miss 69-57 with 7:54 remaining. pic.twitter.com/9avlFqd72e — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 23, 2023

Scoring leaders for each team include Rebel guard Matthew Murrell (Memphis, Tenn.), who posted season highs in points (26) and assists (5), along with USM guard Cobie Montgomery (Louisville, Ky.), earning 15 points — 13 in the first half — and 2 rebounds while coming off the bench.

Another stat that may stick out is Ole Miss’ shooting percentage from behind the line. The Rebels went 11-for-19 (57.9%) on 3-point attempts led by Murray’s 5-for-6 (83.3%) outing.

“We have different weapons offensively, we have different ways we can play, we have good shooters on this year’s team,” said Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard following Saturday’s game. “Guys that earned the right to make shots in games by doing what they do on a day-to-day basis, whether it be team practice or evening shooting or morning individual workouts. I do have a lot of confidence in our three-point shooters on this year’s team.”

The win propels Ole Miss to their second-best start in program history; they sit at 12-0 and represent one of three currently unbeaten D-I teams alongside Houston (12-0) and James Madison (12-0).

Benches empty to a loud applause from the Ole Miss faithful.



The Rebels move to 12-0 for the first time since the ‘07-‘08 season following an 89-72 victory over Southern Miss. pic.twitter.com/Z7YSl1jnZu — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 23, 2023

As for the Golden Eagles, they drop to a 6-6 record before beginning conference play on December 30 against a winless (0-12) Georgia Southern squad.

“You have to give them credit,” USM head coach Jay Ladner noted. “That’s what good teams do. I just think this was a really good game for us to help prepare us for league play.”

The Rebels’ next matchup will come on December 31 when they host the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6).

