U.S. Senator Wicker secures key military investments for U.S. and Mississippi in congressional defense bill

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Dec. 22, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker secured major military investments and conservative priorities in the annual congressional defense bill that passed both chambers of Congress.

The legislation, the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (FY 24 NDAA), which passed 310—118 in the House and 87-13 in the Senate, will now head to the President’s desk to become law.

U.S. Senator Wicker, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, fought to secure a wide range of projects that support Mississippi’s role in national defense and promote conservative values.

“It has been a great honor to oversee the NDAA as the senior Republican on the Armed Services Committee and work to enact policies that help Mississippi and protect our military,” Senator Wicker said. “Enemies of freedom are growing more dangerous and capable by the day.”

“Our bill should signal to China, Russia, and others that we will not accept a world where America does not have the best fighting force. While I would have preferred to send the President a substantially larger proposed investment in our industrial base, he now should approve the monumental investments Congress intends to make in our service members, warships, submarines, aircraft, and technology.”

Senator Wicker also highlighted several major conservative victories in the legislation. The NDAA includes elements of his MERIT Act, which is designed to target the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda at the Department of Defense, and his FINISH IT Act, which would force the Department of Defense to allow millions of dollars worth of unused border panels already owned by the U.S. government to be used to extend the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legislation also included many provisions beneficial to Mississippi:

Gulf Coast

Authorizes more than $1 billion in funding to procure the San Antonio-class Amphibious warship, LPD-33, which would be constructed by Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula.

Added $72 million for the procurement of another APL-67 class of berthing barge, which would be constructed at Bollinger Shipyards in Pascagoula.

Boosts Columbia-class submarine full-scale shaft procurement at Seemann Composites in Gulfport.

Secures $6 million for continued operation of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) in Hancock County.

Authorizes $2 million for planning and design to build a new air traffic control tower at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

Authorizes $5 million for aluminum-lithium alloy solid rocket motors, supporting work in McHenry.

Urges the Office of Naval Research to partner with public universities on optoelectronic technology related to solar cells. Research on this matter is already being conducted at the University of Southern Mississippi and would secure microelectronic manufacturing jobs in the state.

Authorizes $2.2 million for rail loading capacity and railcar storage improvements at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

Authorizes another $5.4 million to complete a Maneuver Area Training Equipment site at Camp Shelby.

Authorizes $8 million for various autonomous surface and underwater vessels, supporting work for multiple companies in Gulfport.

Central Mississippi

Added $8 million to construct a fire and crash rescue site for the 172nd Air Wing at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers airport in Jackson.

Added $3 million in funding to support research on pavement repair materials for military missions, affecting the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg.

Includes language to accelerate Pentagon efforts to partner with industry on bioprocessing for rare earths and critical minerals, supporting existing work at ERDC in Vicksburg.

Authorizes nearly $2.2 million for an Army Aviation Support Facility in Meridian.

North Mississippi

Authorizes $33 million for the construction of a combat readiness center for the MS Army National Guard in Southaven.

Authorizes $30 million to begin work on a ground-based training system facility for T-7A aircraft at Columbus Air Force Base.

Adds $9.5 million for a T-7A Unit Maintenance Training Facility at Columbus Air Force Base.

Authorizes $5 million in funding to support artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to tactical warfare, supporting work being done in Starkville, in consultation with Mississippi State University.

Prohibits retirement of T-1A training aircraft until the new undergraduate pilot training program is certified to be as effective as the previous program at Columbus Air Force Base, protecting jobs on site.

Mandates a Pentagon report evaluating the long-term sustainment, research and development, and procurement plan for (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) MRAP vehicles, which are built by Navistar Defense in West Point.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.