State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl

An Alabama lawmaker has re-filed a bill to create harsher penalties for selling fentanyl.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker re-filed a bill that will create harsher penalties for selling fentanyl. During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers unanimously supported a bill to charge someone with manslaughter for selling fentanyl to people who die from overdoses. However, due to a clerical error, the governor signed the wrong version, and the law was put on hold.

Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) says it was important to him to refile the bill because he’s experienced a personal loss he blames on what he calls a drug dealer’s relentless pursuit to push drugs.

“We’re trying to get to those drug dealers and charge them with manslaughter because they’re killing our friends, they’re killing our children,” said Pringle.

In an April 2023 study, the Alabama Department of Health reported preliminary data shows 835 Alabamians died from Fentanyl in 2022. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says in some cases people don’t know that what they’re taking is laced with the deadly drug.

“I think certainly we need to address that issue where they may not be held accountable in some respects,” said Jones.

To help people battling drug addiction, during this year’s legislative session, lawmakers allocated 300 million dollars to state agencies for drug education and prevention.

Lawmakers will debate this bill when they convene for the 2024 legislative session in February.

