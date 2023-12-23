Nice and mild today. Windy and wet for Christmas Eve.

Looks like we’re kicking off the weekend with some nice weather! We’ll warm up near 70 this afternoon, and it will be a little breezy with winds from the east and southeast. Most of the day will be sunny, but a little more cloud cover is expected this evening.

Clouds will thicken up overnight tonight, and scattered showers will likely move in by the sunrise. On and off showers are expected throughout Sunday morning, and some heavy rainfall is possible through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It’s going to be windy Christmas Eve with gusts over 30 MPH from the southeast. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet will be possible during the afternoon and evening, too. Scattered showers will linger overnight Sunday, but most of the rain will clear out by Christmas morning. Once it’s all said and done, many of us will have received 1-3 inches of rain.

Christmas Day will be nice and warm. Highs will be in the low 70s, and we’ll see a little more sun by the afternoon. Cooler and drier air will arrive on Tuesday with highs struggling to reach 60.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.