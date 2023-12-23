WLOX Careers
Ms. Audrey’s Kitchen & Catering brings holiday cheer through Toys for Tots toy drive

Ms. Audrey’s toy drive helped out over seventy-five families this year.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The final push for Christmas is here and one South Mississippi woman is going the extra mile to make sure kids have something special to unwrap come Christmas morning.

Audrey Duncan is known across the Gulf Coast for cooking delicious southern cuisine, but today she’s being recognized for her giving spirit.

Through a partnership with Toys for Tots, Duncan is giving away hundreds of toys.

Residents say they’re extremely thankful.

“Oh, this is wonderful that Miss Audrey is helping people that are needy and that we are doing great,” Thelma Patton said. “Actually, she is helping us out a lot and real good.”

”They have a lot of parents that can’t get it for their kids and it’s good somebody out here is making them happy on Christmas,” Jackie Williams said.

Duncan says she was once in their shoes so it inspires her to support others this time of year.

She says this would not be possible without support from community members and her relatives lending a helping hand.

“She’s a hard-working woman, you nailed it,” volunteer Lamar Smith said. “She inspires me by her hard work. Miss Audrey is my sister and is helping kids that’s in need and I get a great pleasure out of this.”

Aside from Duncan serving meals at her restaurant, Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen & Catering, she feels her great purpose is serving the people.

“That’s my mission in life is to be able to get back to help someone that I need,” Audrey Duncan said. “It means a lot to me that I’ll be able to give back to those families that really really need some help as far as the tree for their children.”

“I’m so ecstatic to be able to once again give back; that’s my mission in life is to be able to get back to help someone that I need. But of course, you know this time of year is such a hard time for a lot of families and it means a lot to me that I’ll be able to give back to those families that really really need some help as far as the tree for their children.”

