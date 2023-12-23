Mississippi Highway Patrol prepares for 2023 Christmas, NYE travel

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday was a busy travel day on the highway as people headed out for the long holiday weekend.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up for the 2023 Christmas and New Year Holiday Travel Period. It’s an effort to reduce the number of crashes and fatal wrecks occurring.

The American Automobile Association projects that over 115 million people travel this season alone.

In 2022, 7 fatal wrecks were reported in Mississippi during the holidays.

On the Gulf Coast, Troop K reported 17 crashes, 7 DUIs, and 1 fatal wreck last year.

”We just want the drivers to put down the distractions. Make sure you’re buckled up, watch your speed limit and if you have something to drink, don’t drive impaired. We’re going to have troopers out for the holiday travel. We will have checkpoints set up, so we just want travelers to get where they’re going safely and to be home for the holidays,” said Cal Robertson.

MHP’s travel period starts December 23 at 6 a.m. and ends Christmas Day at midnight.

The New Year travel period starts December 30 at 6 a.m. and ends January 1 at midnight.

