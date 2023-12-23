Local dispensary turns negative into positive amid health department’s call for retesting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dispensaries across Mississippi are dealing with a hold on medical cannabis products as the State Department of Health continues to retest products.

“Some of our products were affected by this quarantine, but most of our products we were able to sell,” said Coastal Cannabis owner Elizabeth Cavanaugh. “So, it’s been pretty helpful.”

Coastal Cannabis in Biloxi is one of the lucky few with many of its products still approved to sell. However, it was still a day of confusion for Cavanaugh when they received the call from the state.

“We didn’t have a lot of answers,” she explained. “It was just, ‘These products by these labs have to be taken off, and call the health department with more information.’ But, they were backed up because it was hard to get through.”

Ultimately, the business was able to quickly adapt.

“We were able to do it quickly. We keep the lab results on file, so I was able to pull them from the office and put them in the back and kept rolling. We didn’t lose a beat.”

According to Cavanaugh, Coastal Cannabis has seen 50 new patients in the last two days. They’ve continued to receive calls every hour asking if they are open for business — some of whom never knew her dispensary existed.

“They just stuck with [one] dispensary because they couldn’t find other dispensaries,” said Cavanaugh. “They were all very nice. They were happy with our setup, our customer service and they’ll come back. So, I think we got some new patients out of this.”

Regardless of the ramp-up in customers, Cavanaugh wants to make sure all dispensaries can return to normal operations so patients can continue to receive their prescriptions.

“That’s the really important factor that everyone has to take into account, and hopefully, they can get this resolved quickly. Until then, we’ve contacted all the cultivators to see what they have in stock and gotten two deliveries in the past two days and have several more coming next week, so we’ll stay stocked with products.”

MSDH currently reports no illnesses as a result of products that are being retested. However, they have not released a timeline for when the retesting will be completed.

