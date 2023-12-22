WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, construction on the $3 million handicapped accessible pier will begin...
RW Development scores big with casino site approval
In honor of the season of giving, Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, chose to extend her...
Saints owner Gayle Benson gives back to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus...
90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires
The department cited a concern over regulatory standards.
Dispensary’s grand opening amid cannabis sale paused by health department
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Danon Cody Duane Froman
Picayune man arrested after robbing gas station, kidnapping juvenile
With the holiday season in full swing, The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering tips...
Staying dementia-friendly during holidays with Leah Daly
The 25th annual Caring and Sharing free community dinner in Stone County is happening on...
Happening Christmas Day: 25th annual Caring & Sharing Dinner