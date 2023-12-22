Sunday soaker? Santa's bringing the gift of rain

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For much of this year, our weather has been too dry. Many of you probably spent months after month asking for rain during our stretch of drought conditions.

Well, guess what? Santa heard you! And it’s time for Santa to deliver: Sunday’s forecast calls for soaking rain amounts of one to three inches.

Many parts of South Mississippi will likely receive one to three inches of rain by Christmas Monday morning. Some isolated spots may get amounts higher than three inches. (WLOX)

Take advantage of the lower rain chances Friday & Saturday while they last! Much wetter Sunday. (WLOX)

It’s time for Santa to deliver the gift of rain showers! Unfortunately, the holiday gift of rain might be the gift that keeps on giving during Sunday & Sunday night.

Hopefully we can avoid any flooding issues. But, our risk level is a two out of four for flooding rain. Some of the heaviest downpours could be in our area around Sunday PM. At this time, not expecting any hail, tornadoes, or damaging wind gusts. But, can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.

Flooding rain will be possible across parts of our region on Sunday and Sunday night. The higher the risk level means the higher the probability of flooding rain occurring. (WLOX)

The system responsible for Sunday's rain will also bring windy conditions for much of the day, especially by Sunday evening. (WLOX)

Will the rain showers linger into Christmas Monday? It’s possible. The latest model trends suggest some wet weather at times on Christmas morning. However, the rain should gradually come to an end by the second half of Monday.

But, wait, there’s more! After mild 70s on Monday, a strong cold front will sweep across our area. This will allow for a big temperature drop the day after Christmas.

Plan on cooler temps after Christmas! We'll be at 72 on Monday then down to 62 on Tuesday. And, during the middle of next week, highs will even drop into the 50s which is below normal for this time of year. (WLOX)

There are signs that our pattern will stay on the chilly side for the rest of the year after Christmas. So, if you’re thinking ahead to New Year’s in South Mississippi, you may want to plan ahead for possibly chilly conditions.

Here's the 10-Day Forecast for South MS. There's two zones... inland for areas generally north of I-10 like Wiggins, Saucier, and Vancleave. And Coast for areas closer to the beach like Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula. Note the 30s for morning lows starting around the middle of next week. Inland areas might even see several morning freezes in a row on Friday 12/29 morning, Saturday 12/30 morning, and Sunday 12/31 morning. (WLOX)

