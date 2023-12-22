Sunday soaker? Santa's bringing the gift of rain
Flooding rain will be possible in our region
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For much of this year, our weather has been too dry. Many of you probably spent months after month asking for rain during our stretch of drought conditions.
Well, guess what? Santa heard you! And it’s time for Santa to deliver: Sunday’s forecast calls for soaking rain amounts of one to three inches.
It’s time for Santa to deliver the gift of rain showers! Unfortunately, the holiday gift of rain might be the gift that keeps on giving during Sunday & Sunday night.
Hopefully we can avoid any flooding issues. But, our risk level is a two out of four for flooding rain. Some of the heaviest downpours could be in our area around Sunday PM. At this time, not expecting any hail, tornadoes, or damaging wind gusts. But, can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.
Will the rain showers linger into Christmas Monday? It’s possible. The latest model trends suggest some wet weather at times on Christmas morning. However, the rain should gradually come to an end by the second half of Monday.
But, wait, there’s more! After mild 70s on Monday, a strong cold front will sweep across our area. This will allow for a big temperature drop the day after Christmas.
There are signs that our pattern will stay on the chilly side for the rest of the year after Christmas. So, if you’re thinking ahead to New Year’s in South Mississippi, you may want to plan ahead for possibly chilly conditions.
