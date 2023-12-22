WLOX Careers
Salvation Army, Walmart give families a Christmas surprise

Salvation Army and Walmart delive present surprise to family of 12 in Biloxi.
Salvation Army and Walmart delive present surprise to family of 12 in Biloxi.(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, one Biloxi family received an early holiday surprise.

The Salvation Army and Walmart Spark Good are fulfilling an Angel Tree Registry just days before Christmas. Four households across the country were selected for a Christmas surprise — the Pagan family was one of them.

“It was a complete blessing. They’re so excited. We’re so thankful to Walmart and the Kroc Center for blessing us,” said Jaclyn Pagan.

Pagan’s face lights up watching her 10 children unwrap presents from their wish lists.

“My oldest son loves cars, so he’s excited about his car t-shirts. My 6-year-old, she really wanted the Barbie stuff,” said Pagan.

Major Jerry Friday said the Salvation Army USA asked for him to think of a deserving family. He thought no further than the Pagans.

“They are members here at the Kroc Center and they come in and they swim. They bring in all those beautiful children. They’re just so happy, they brighten the place. Everybody knows when they’re in the building. National Walmart connected us with Nicki at Biloxi Walmart Supercenter. They took the Christmas list of the kids and just started filling all the wishes,” said Friday.

The organization works to give Christmas gifts to thousands of children each year and provide opportunities for communities to give back.

“They’re counting down to Christmas. They’re very excited about the activities of Christmas and the gifts and the family time,” said Pagan.

Major Jerry Friday adds the Salvation Army continues the Red Kettle Campaign.

The organization is just $40,000 short of this year’s goal of $285,000.

