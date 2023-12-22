WLOX Careers
Picayune man arrested after robbing gas station, kidnapping juvenile

Danon Cody Duane Froman
Danon Cody Duane Froman(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Danon Cody Duane Froman, from the Deer Park Community, is in custody after officials say he held a clerk at gunpoint during a holdup at A One Stop in Picayune.

The incident took place on December 21. Officials were first called shortly after the robbery, and investigators secured the scene and managed to identify a suspect vehicle and description. It was also found that this robbery was similar to a previous burglary at the same A One Stop just days before, and similar items were stolen.

Investigators had already developed a possible suspect in the previous burglary — that person also matched the description of the suspect in Thursday’s burglary. That person was Froman.

A search warrant was obtained for Froman’s home shortly after officials arrived at the residence and found the described vehicle in the back. During the search, items taken during both robberies were found along with a sawed-off shotgun, which witnesses say was used during the incidents.

As a result, Froman was taken into custody without incident. After being placed into custody and further investigation, officials also found Froman forced a juvenile into the trunk of his vehicle at gunpoint before his most recent robbery.

Froman is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and commercial burglary. He is being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center pending his initial appearance.

