Ocean Springs makes final touches to city’s first New Year ball

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs leaders are making the final adjustments to the city’s first New Year ball.

The massive, disco ball-like structure was designed by the Arts and Culture coordinator. It features reflective panels and many lights.

“It shows about how much sparkle and magic comes in Ocean Springs,” city spokesperson Ravin Nettles said. “We’re the place to be. And so, this iconic ball...we’re so proud of it and excited to drop it.”

With a winch system, the ball will hang from a fire truck ladder 60 feet tall at the intersection of Washington and Government streets.

Celebrations are expected to flow through the downtown streets, live music is already lined up, and safety is centered as the first New Year ball lights the midnight sky.

