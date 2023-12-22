WLOX Careers
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother accused in the beating death of a 1-year-old child has turned herself in to authorities, according to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

This comes after an arrest warrant was issued for the mother Friday morning.

Chief Wade says the mother, Yolanda Hunter, is being charged with felony child abuse after her child was unresponsive and rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday with a “massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.”

[READ: 1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned]

JPD is actively searching for Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner, 33. He is also accused of felony child abuse in the death of a 1-year-old child.

Both charges are expected to be upgraded to capital murder pending the autopsy results.

