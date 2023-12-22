Friday’s Forecast

A milder trend continues today. Temps this morning are in the 50s. And, this afternoon, temps should climb all the way to the mid upper 60s and lower 70s. Will we see rain today and tomorrow? If we see any at all, it’ll be very light. The best chance for rain arrives Sunday. Some heavy downpours will be possible Sunday and Sunday night. Some showers should linger into Christmas Monday, especially before noon. The rain may gradually come to an end during the second half of Monday. Rain amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, are expected by Monday’s end.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.