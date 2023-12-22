WLOX Careers
Fire breaks out at Buddies House of Food in Moss Point

Thursday, investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire at Buddies House of Food in Moss Point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire at Buddies House of Food in Moss Point.

The blaze broke out at around 11:30 a.m. at the catering business located at the corner of Main Street and Elder Street. However, officials have since reported that no one was injured as a result of the flames.

Buddies also sustained damage during the June tornado. That damage had only recently been fixed, with a new roof just being installed.

The investigation of the fire is being handled by the State Fire Marshal.

