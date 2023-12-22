Eight schools from five states to clash at 40th annual Gulfport Holiday Classic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In under a week, eight high school basketball teams from across five states will meet for the 40th annual Gulfport Holiday Classic.

The tournament will take place from December 28 to December 30. Of eight teams, four represent the Magnolia State, including the hometown Gulfport Admirals.

Another team fans might take interest in is the Windemere Prep Eagles (Fla.), which rosters two of the top players in the Sophomore class. As Gulfport Athletic Director Matt Walters puts it, it certainly serves as a chance for his squad to put themselves on the map.

“It’s the 40th year of the tournament, and we’re really trying to take it into a new direction in what we’re doing,” said Walters. “We’re always taking it into a Mississippi versus the world type of direction. I’ve often felt that pound-for-pound, Mississippi has the best athletes in the country, and we’re trying to put that to the test.”

Three-day passes for the tournament are $25 and can be purchased online or at the gates. Single-day tickets are also offered at $10.

Competing teams include:

Gulfport High Admirals (Miss.)

Olive Branch High School Pirates (Miss.)

Raymond High School Rangers (Miss.)

Terry High Bulldogs (Miss.)

Windermere Prep Eagles (Fla.)

Princeton High School Vikings (Ohio)

Zachary High School Broncos (La.)

Marion High School Patriots (Ark.)

All tournament games will take place at Bert Jenkins Gym.

