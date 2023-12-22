WLOX Careers
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting on social media that President Joe Biden and his son be "publicly hung"(WVUE/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Secret Service is investigating a now-deleted social media post made by “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.

In a reply to President Joe Biden’s post on Wed., Dec. 20, Schneider suggested he be “publicly hung.”

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world,” Biden posted at 6:26 p.m. “But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

In a now-deleted reply, Schneider accused the president of treason.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” he wrote at 9:02 p.m.

“The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed to Fox 8. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Fox 8 has reached out to Schneider for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

