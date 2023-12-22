‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Secret Service is investigating a now-deleted social media post made by “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.
In a reply to President Joe Biden’s post on Wed., Dec. 20, Schneider suggested he be “publicly hung.”
“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world,” Biden posted at 6:26 p.m. “But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”
In a now-deleted reply, Schneider accused the president of treason.
“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” he wrote at 9:02 p.m.
“The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed to Fox 8. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”
Fox 8 has reached out to Schneider for a comment and is awaiting a reply.
