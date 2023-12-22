WLOX Careers
Community honors life of fallen McHenry volunteer firefighter

Today the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a firefighter with the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the firefighter community paid their respects to honor the late Felicia Martin, a firefighter with the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department.

Her wife Tracy Butler-Martin describes her as caring, with a servant’s heart.

“It was just in her blood,” said Tracy. “Service was her.”

Tracy and Felicia’s relationship blossomed from a strong friendship between coworkers. The story of how they met? A funny meet-cute.

“I went to work at Island View Casino and I passed her in the hallway,” smiled Butler-Martin. “She bumped into me and yelled at me to get out of her way — love at first sight.”

Tracy described how they bonded over things like their respective breakups at the time. Things just fell into place naturally.

“It wasn’t romantic at first, it was just sort of two people needing each other,” Butler-Martin said of Felicia. They were always there for each other.

Thomas Muffler, South Central Fire District Chief said that although he only worked with Martin for six months, her personality stood out to him.

“She was very dedicated and a caring person,” he said. “Really enthusiastic about getting back into the fire service.”

Martin formerly served as a firefighter in Orange Grove. Butler-Martin said after a while, she just couldn’t escape that calling to serve and join the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department.

“It was like she came out of a 15-year shell,” said Butler-Martin. “Anytime the doors were open here, she was here.”

Butler-Martin said before her wife died, the two were taking first responder classes together.

Butler-Martin plans to continue those courses and become a paramedic, in honor of her late wife.

