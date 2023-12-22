WLOX Careers
Buzzy’s Breakfast to open Christmas morning for homeless

Buzzy's Breakfast to open Christmas morning for homeless

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Come Christmas Day, you can expect many public restaurants to be closed. But one Ocean Springs eatery will remain open for people in need of a warm meal.

Buzzy’s Breakfast Joint, located downtown on Government Street, is whipping up free breakfast on Christmas morning for homeless people from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

It is a first for the restaurant. When its owner realized a nearby soup kitchen would not be open for the holiday, she chose to open her own doors.

Worker Shanon Edwards said, then, when other local businesses and community members heard of their plans, they decided to pitch in to make it extra special.

“It’s exciting,” Edwards told WLOX. “We’ve had a lot of volunteers - hundreds probably volunteer to come help us. I think it’s a good thing that we’re doing.”

Worker Elizabeth Haugland added, “The community gave gift cards and stuff as well.”

She said they are now stocked with several $5 to $10 gift cards to share with their visitors.

Buzzy’s is not opening to the general public on Christmas morning but only to those in need.

