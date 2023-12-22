WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis preparing for 5th annual NYE Oyster Drop

Crews in Bay St. Louis are busy prepping for the 5th annual New Year's Eve Oyster Drop- a huge celebration downtown, ringing in the new year!
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews in Bay St. Louis are prepping for a magical night this New Year’s Eve; the 5th annual Oyster Drop will ring in the new year with a huge celebration downtown.

At midnight, a giant oyster atop 200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar will descend down a motorized apparatus, hitting the bottom after 30 seconds and signaling the start of 2024.

But it’s not just the oyster that will usher in the new year; live bands, fireworks, other pyro effects and streamers will all be active at midnight.

Steve Barney, known by some as “The Modern Mad Potter of Mississippi,” was commissioned to create the oyster- though it’s not made out of clay. Barney says the oyster is made out of fiberglass and the same Styrofoam that’s used for prop making in New Orleans.

Barney says the event gets bigger and bigger every year.

“This is the best scene in the whole place,” Barney said from atop the roof of 200 North Beach. “To be up here and see over 7,000 people down below... There’s no describing it. It’s amazing.”

VIP tickets for 200 North Beach’s NYE party are already sold out, but you can attend the event and view the oyster drop from the streets of downtown Bay St. Louis for free.

