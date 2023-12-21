Thursday’s Forecast

Another nice day with dry conditions thanks to high pressure nearby. This morning has brought temps in the cold 30s and chilly 40s. By this afternoon, temps should reach the milder mid to upper 60s. A milder pattern will remain locked in place through the holiday weekend with no huge cooldowns in sight. Plan on high temps each day in the upper 60s or perhaps even the lower 70s each day through Christmas Monday. Higher rain chances coming this weekend, especially from Saturday night through Christmas Monday.

