Saints owner Gayle Benson gives back to Mississippi Gulf Coast

In honor of the season of giving, Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, chose to extend her...
In honor of the season of giving, Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, chose to extend her month of giving generosity to the Mississippi Gulf Coast this year.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In honor of the season of giving, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson chose to extend her month of giving generosity to the Mississippi Gulf Coast this year.

Sue’s Home in Jackson County and the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence were the lucky resource shelters to receive Benson’s gifts of clothing, blankets, and VISA gift cards.

“Most of our clients have had some pretty complex trauma issues in the past,” said Diane Easley, Founder and CEO of Community Care Network/Sue’s Home. “This is a hard time of year for them. It’s wonderful when the community gives to them and they see themselves as worthy of receiving.”

Sue’s Home is a shelter for women and children. Easley said it’s great to know that Benson is looking out for other women through her generous donations. “To see other women so into women and give them hope and give them a chance to better themselves is incredible,” she said. “It’s that hands-on that makes a difference.”

“The lighting up they do whenever they have their first really nice Christmas that people wanted them to be around them and wanted them to be happy,” said Stacey Riley, Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence CEO.

Representing Ms. Benson at each shelter was Saints/Pelicans Communications Government Relations Associate Grant Segar. Benson had to fly to the West Coast for Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Segar said it’s an honor to represent Benson’s generosity and kind spirit.

“Just to be able to do this for Ms. Benson who just has been blessed with so much,” said Segar. “The fact that she wants to give back to other people like this is inspiring and I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

