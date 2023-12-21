RW Development scores big with casino site approval

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After four tries in the last 16 years, RW Development’s site application to build a casino at Veterans Avenue and Highway 90 in Biloxi has been approved.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission approved RW’s proposal to not only build a casino but to also rebuild the damaged pier south of Veterans Avenue and make it handicapped accessible. RW Development lawyer Michael Cavanaugh says the current property lease they have with the city and county helped put them over.

“It was challenged and ultimately approved by the Chancery Court of Harrison County and later validated by the Supreme Court of Mississippi as a valid lease,” Cavanaugh said.

He also says the project still needs other construction and development approvals to proceed with development.

Opponents of the plan argued that RW’s casino plan is illegal and unsuitable.

“The language in the lease itself clearly states that the lessee shall be entitled to the non-exclusive use and possession of the premises, and the lessee shall use the premises for the use of non-gaming,” said Michael Bruffey, site approval opposition attorney.

According to officials, construction on the $3 million handicapped accessible pier will begin before work gets going on the casino site.

