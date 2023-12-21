Pass Christian Board of Alderpersons approves friendly annexation of three properties

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday afternoon, the Pass Christian Board of Alderpersons approved the friendly annexation of the properties of three landowners west of the Pass Marianne Condominiums that are owned by Bellwill Properties LLC, Grant and Shawn Koncke, and Dale Matthews.

Harrison County has already approved the development of the 40-lot Henderson Shores residential subdivision. (Cody Heaster | City of Pass Christian)

Harrison County has already approved the development of the 40-lot Henderson Shores residential subdivision. Because there are additional benefits to becoming a part of the City of Pass Christian, the owner has requested that their property be annexed.

The city has committed to providing water and sewer to these properties. While a resident of the county, a homeowner would pay double the cost for water and sewer. Once the annexation is complete, a homeowner would pay the normal fees for both.

In addition, once the properties are annexed, homeowners will pay less for fire insurance.

The benefit to the City of Pass Christian upon completion of the subdivision is expected to be $132,635 in annual city taxes and an additional $152,991 in annual school taxes.

The city is estimating around $7,500 for legal and expert annexation costs, which would be reduced in the first year after the annexation after collecting city taxes.

Within two years after the annexation, the city will have recouped its legal and expert annexation costs.

