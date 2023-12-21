New Orleans Saints visit the Gulf Coast to teach boys and girls the fundamentals of football

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints visited South Mississippi Wednesday afternoon to teach kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast about the fundamentals of football.

The Saints held a Who Dat training session on Gulfport High School’s practice field. The Saints’ Youth football development manager Austin Pasco mentored kids from ages five to 14 about the basics of the game, teaching them about self-fitness and teamwork. It was a part of Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson’s season of giving.

11-year-old Caiden Smith was one of those kids learning about football. Smith said he loves the game and that he’s been playing since he was five years old.

“I played for a little bit, but then I stopped, and then I went back playing,” Smith said.

Smith said he has a dream to become an NFL defensive lineman.

“I just can’t wait to hit when I get the league,” he said. “I’m going to be a big lineman. I just want to be on a magazine when I get older.”

Pasco said it’s an opportunity for the youngsters to develop self-discipline. He said it’s also a learning experience for those who dream of going to the big leagues.

“We want to make sure these kids learning the true fundamentals of football,” Pasco said. “How to throw a football, how to go through bag drills how to tackle a quarterback. We also love teaching this game because there’s so many different avenues, we can go through with this.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast is one of the non-profits Gayle Benson is partnering with to give back to communities this holiday season.

Pasco said the holiday season is the perfect time to teach children about the life lessons the game of football can teach.

“We hope the kids learn maybe one or two things they didn’t know about football and learn something about themselves as well,” he said. “It’s a great way to come together. It’s a great way to give back. It’s a great way to build unity.”

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.