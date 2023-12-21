WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden found competent to stand trial

Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden found competent to stand trial
By Lee Peck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden -- allegedly calling the White House to make that threat -- has been found competent for trial.

Suspect John Andrew Bazor, Junior -- allegedly made the threat back in July of 2022. He’s since underwent a mental evaluation to see if is fit to stand trial and District Judge Kristi DuBose signing off that he is fit for trial -- and ordered him to be discharged from the mental facility where he is currently hospitalized and brought back to the Southern District for future court proceedings.

Taking a look back -- Bazor was arrested July 18, 2022 by Secret Service agents -- who allege he called the White House switchboard the week before at 9:37 p.m. July 10th -- saying quote: “I am coming to assassinate the President; I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him.”

The complaint also says Bazor made several calls to the Secret Service office in Mobile the weekend before he called the White House and indicates he went to the FBI office in Mobile to file a complaint -- even calling the State Department and the CIA.

At the time -- his attorney said that alone would be enough for a mental evaluation -- but according to the Secret Service affidavit -- Bazor’s mother told investigators that she had tried to have him involuntarily committed to a mental health facility and that he long has exhibited signs of instability.

Judge DuBose directing his transfer from the medical facility be expedited and to immediately notify the Clerk of Court upon Bazor’s return to the Southern District of Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks
Documents say a full forensic examinations of Cotrill’s electronic devices determined he...
Vancleave man pleads guilty to possessing almost 10,000 images, videos of child porn
Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus...
90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms

Latest News

Joining us is Room Chef Calvin Lipe to get us into the holiday spirit.
In the Kitchen with Island View Casino's Dockside Deli
According to BBC Future, 40% of proposals take place in the time between Thanksgiving and...
Holiday proposals with Dr. Frieda Birnbaum
Obstructive Sleep Apnea affects millions of people worldwide.
Health Corner: Obstructive Sleep Apnea with Dr. Erik Rasmussen
In honor of the season of giving, Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson, chose to extend her...
Saints owner Gayle Benson gives back to Mississippi Gulf Coast
According to officials, construction on the $3 million handicapped accessible pier will begin...
RW Development scores big with casino site approval