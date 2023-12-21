WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A hunter in Mississippi made a shocking discovery over the weekend.

Walter Evans says he was hunting rabbits in the town of Bruce when he found human remains on Saturday.

It looked like a black bag had been staked to the ground, Evans said. He found shoes, pants and other items of clothing around the bag.

The hunter then called 911.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said investigators believe the remains belonged to a migrant worker who lived in a makeshift tent.

Forensic testing will confirm the identity. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks
Documents say a full forensic examinations of Cotrill’s electronic devices determined he...
Vancleave man pleads guilty to possessing almost 10,000 images, videos of child porn
Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus...
90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
It's the season premiere of winter! This time of year usually brings freezing temps. But, this...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Like much of this year, today will be dry. That changes this weekend when Santa delivers the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 20, 2023 11 p.m.
Chilly start Thursday, stormy Christmas Eve?