WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Gautier man loses home in afternoon house fire; heater, plug may be to blame

The owner told fire crews the 6-way plug that the heater was plugged into was the source of the fire.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - An elderly man from Gautier lost his home after it was destroyed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Gautier Fire Chief Josh Latch says the alarm went off at the home on Narcissus Drive around 3:59 p.m. The owner was home at the time and got out on his own.

The owner told fire crews the 6-way plug that the heater was plugged into was the source.

Chief Latch says the man is doing fine and staying with family in the area.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks
Documents say a full forensic examinations of Cotrill’s electronic devices determined he...
Vancleave man pleads guilty to possessing almost 10,000 images, videos of child porn
Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus...
90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
It's the season premiere of winter! This time of year usually brings freezing temps. But, this...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Like much of this year, today will be dry. That changes this weekend when Santa delivers the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 20, 2023 11 p.m.
Chilly start Thursday, stormy Christmas Eve?