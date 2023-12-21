WLOX Careers
Federal funding now available for Region Eight families

Federal funding is on its way to families in need here on the Gulf Coast, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Federal funding was awarded Wednesday and is now on its way to families in need on the Mississippi Gulf Coast following one team’s push to get it here.

According to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Mississippi is the second-highest in the nation for removing children and placing them in state custody due to “inadequate housing”.

“I’ve seen numbers go down for veterans,” HUD Mississippi Field Director Shea Williams said. “But for just regular families and also our youth, those numbers are increasing, especially the youth that are aging out of foster care.”

Five years ago, Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Dawn Beam heard about HUD’s Family Unification Program and worked to connect with Dr. Ben Carson, the then U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“I contacted the governor’s office and I asked, ‘Do you think we might could meet with Dr. Carson because housing is a driving factor in our children having to come into foster care,” Justice Beam said.

Furthermore, Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders added that about 77 percent of Mississippi foster children are homeless due to the lack of general resources.

“If the only tool we have is the removal of children into custody, we know: number one, we do substantial harm to every child that we remove and put in state custody,” Sanders said, adding, “We do substantial harm to that family and their ability to parent later. It causes real trauma.”

Under the Family Unification Program, the Housing Choice Vouchers provide financial assistance in the case of two situations. Vouchers are available for families with children who are struggling with inadequate housing and people between the ages of 18 and 24 at risk of homelessness.

On Wednesday, HUD awarded a check for $376,000 to the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority VIII.

The money, which the state had never applied for before, will fund the vouchers.

According to the state’s data, 165 foster children in 14 counties were homeless in 2022 due to poor housing.

With this program, Sanders says 52 families and youth will be reached.

“While I’m committed to improving their experience in state custody, state custody will always be a poor substitute for family,” she said.

The region’s first round of vouchers is only available for Region Eight families.

The funding is part of a $10-million package from HUD that covers over 600 vouchers across 13 public housing authorities nationwide.

