Early Signing Day sees host of Coast talent headed to next level

Student-athletes from across the Coast signed on to join four-year college football programs on Wednesday.
By Blake Brannon and Matt DeGregorio
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -The 2023 early signing period kicked off in Pascagoula with three Panthers heading up to the next level starting with four-star defensive lineman Jeffery Rush signed on to join Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

“I feel relief. All of this is over and all of it’s in the past,” said Rush. “All of my hard work came through for me and I want to thank God for it. I like manifestation so when you talk about National Championships and all of that I really believe it. I believe we can bring a National Championship to Ole Miss.”

Joining Rush was three-star offensive tackle Tristen Fortenberry joins Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave as part of Sumrall’s first signing class.

“It’s definitely a blessing because now I’m a two-percenter,” said Fortenberry. “To be able to come together and sign together and go to the next level with my teammates is exciting.”

Wide receiver Brian Barnes rounded out the next level Panthers as he signed with Jones Community College.

“It’s really a blessing,” said Barnes. “I want to thank God and everybody that’s supported me through this journey and I just thank God for putting me in this position.”

From there two members of the Picayune Maroon Tide are headed on to the next level, five-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller is headed to the Plains to join Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

“It feels good man. Just to get it over with, it took a long time but I found my home,” said Waller. “They see a lot in me and they want me to come in and be ready to work. I’m ready to get there and get to work. They made it known that I’m a top priority for them.”

Joining Waller is four-star running back Chris Davis, who signed his letter of intent to join the Stanford Cardinal out in Palo Alto, California.

“It’s so exciting, being able to do what we’ve done and continue to keep God first and get one percent better each day,” said Davis. “To go from Picayune, Mississippi to California, I’m beyond grateful for the blessings and the opportunity I have.”

Over at Gulfport, two more signed their national letters of intent as three-star defensive lineman Kai McClendon is staying in state to join Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“It’s surreal. I’m happy to be a Bulldog, happy to sign SEC mainly,” said McClendon. “I’m just ready to work for real. It’s about time State starts winning, that’s the message that Coach Lebby gave me and I appreciate it. I came here to work.”

Southeastern Louisiana is getting a two-sport athlete in Nico Williams, who signed on to join the Lions football team and baseball team.

“It’s great of course. Even though I did it with baseball I still get the rush,” said Williams. “Gulfport did a great job getting me ready for the game-like scenarios and practices. It’s been a grind but a good grind and I thank them a lot for that.”

At St. Stanislaus it was a family affair as a pair of brothers in Jacob and Joseph Bradford both signed their letters of intent... Jacob is heading to Louisiana Tech where his oldest brother Jordan played from 2015-2018.

“It feels really good knowing that my brother knows a lot of people there,” said Jacob. “There’s actually some coaches there that played with my brother so it feels good to keep that going. I’m excited to see how I fare against some really good players in college.”

As for Joseph he’s spent the last two years with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs and is continuing his college career over in Thibodaux with Nicholls State.

“I think if I can stay consistent and make myself stand out, I think that’ll help me get out on the field,” said Joseph. “I’ve played with some of the guys before and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with some of those guys and making new relationships.”

To cap off the day St. Martin’s four-star wide receiver Noreel White inked his commitment to stay in state and become the second member of the early signees to join the Ole Miss Rebels.

“It feels good. It was a roller coaster these past few days and it’s been a lot,” said White. “It’s good to finally get it done and take that step forward.”

The next round of signees will put pen to paper in February.

