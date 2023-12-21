Chronic Wasting Disease identified in Harrison County deer, State Wildlife Officials hold public meeting

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A deadly disease found in deer spread to Harrison County in late November. Wednesday night, state wildlife officials held a public meeting to inform South Mississippi hunters and garner their support in controlling Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

“We need hunters to be successful in managing this disease,” Russ Walsh, the Chief of Staff for Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said. “Just like any other conservation challenge we faced over the last 150 years, hunters are the key to success.”

CWD is a major problem in North Mississippi, where the first case was identified in 2018. (WLOX)

More than 120 hunters attended the meeting where state wildlife officials detailed what CWD is, how it is spreading, and what measures are in place to prevent further spread. The disease is caused by misfolded prion proteins that build up inside the deer’s body over time and spread to the brain. Symptoms can take up to three years to develop as deer lose control of their limbs, stop eating, and eventually die.

CWD Zone affecting portions of Harrison and Hancock Counties. (WLOX)

When a positive case is identified, the state establishes a CWD zone that covers a ten-mile radius around the area where the disease-infected deer was found. The new zone in South Mississippi covers portions of Harrison and Hancock Counties. When the current deer season ends in February, new measures will be in place to limit the spread, like a ban on supplemental feeding.

“The ban on supplemental feeding is primarily because of the unnatural concentration of deer,” Walsh explained. “If you think about deer going to the same spot day in and day out, they’re depositing those prions via saliva, via feces, via urine and it’s much more readily available for deer to pick that up.”

South Mississippi has a limit of three bucks and two does that hunters can kill during the season, known as a bag limit. Any hunters who are in the CWD zone can get a special tag from the state Department of Wildlife to increase the limit of how many deer can be killed, which officials said is the best way to prevent the spread. Hunters at the meeting that WLOX spoke to agreed that a bag limit increase would help, and many of them inquired how to get the tag at the meeting.

State wildlife officials are also asking South Mississippi hunters to start sending in samples of deer they kill, which is the only way to know how and where the disease is spreading.

“It’s going to take more samples to find out,” said Walsh. “That’s why we’re encouraging hunters to use drop-off locations and participating taxidermists and help us get those sample numbers up so we can determine just how prevalent disease is in south Mississippi, where it is, and what it is doing.”

There is a CWD drop-off location in Saucier. More info can be found on the State Department of Wildlife’s website.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.