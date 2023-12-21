WLOX Careers
Back Bay Mission holds third annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

Each year, the Bay Back Mission recognizes the alarming number of those living without housing or in harsh conditions.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Each year, the Bay Back Mission recognizes the alarming number of those living without housing or in harsh conditions.

In honor of Homeless Persons’ Day, the group holds a ceremony to honor the lives lost.

The National Coalition of the Homeless and the Homeless Council recognize December 21 as the start of the winter solstice, known as the longest night of the year.

It also serves as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

“We know six people that have accessed the day center that had died. One actually died on our back porch. We know that during the heat of the summer, there were six that died in Biloxi and a couple to die in Ocean Springs,” James Pennington, Executive Director of Back Bay Mission said.

It’s the third year Back Bay Mission and community members reflected on the people whom they called family.

The ceremony included a proclamation from the desk of Mayor Fofo Gillich, a candlelight vigil, and moments of prayer in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to homelessness.

“Living on the streets for any length of time is just really stressful. It wears you out and it just wears the body down,” Pennington shared.

The Back Bay Mission continues to provide resources, network with community organizations, and find a safe space for those in need.

