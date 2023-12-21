WLOX Careers
90-year-old long-time Harrison County bus driver retires

A long-time Harrison County School District bus driver is finally retiring at the age of 90.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean”, is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus doors. She has chosen to retire at the age of 90.

“Well I just figured I need time for myself,” Jenkins said. “That’s all I’ve been doing is sitting behind the wheel of somebody’s vehicle. Little, small, big, whatever.”

Jenkins was born and raised in New Jersey. Her entire career she has spent as a driver. 18-wheelers, New Jersey transit, and finally Harrison County School District bus driver, where she worked for nine and a half years.

After moving to Mississippi 22 years ago, Jenkins is glad she didn’t listen to her peers’ words at the time she was deciding to make the trip down here. “I was told, ‘Oh, be careful going to Mississippi!’' I said, ‘Why?’, ‘You know, ‘cause they’re prejudice.’

I said, ‘No, they’re not, they’re people.’”

After having 18 kids of her own, Jenkins is considered an expert when it comes to looking after children.

“She’s just like the grandmother,” said Harrison County Development Center Principal Becky Parker. “I mean, they all loved her. She was always real protective of them.” Parker said Jenkins’ age never affected how well she did her job.

“I’ve never seen anyone with the energy or the stamina this lady has. And she’s a fireball.”

Jenkins said she doesn’t have any real big plans as she enjoys her retirement. She said she feels as if she’s done everything she’s wanted to.

“However time that God’s got for me to being here right now, I’m gonna enjoy every bit of it,” smiled Jenkins.

Congratulations to Momma Jean! Have a happy and healthy retirement.

