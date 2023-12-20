Wednesday’s Forecast

Today is starting off on the cloudy and cold side. As we wake up to temps in the 30s and 40s, it’s a good idea to plan to dress warmly as you head out. By this afternoon, temps should eventually reach a high in the upper 50s to around 60. The sky should gradually become less cloudy by this evening. A gradual warming trend will be underway heading into the next few days. Afternoons should reach the mid and upper 60s tomorrow and Friday and a few spots might be around 70 into the holiday weekend. While high pressure keeps us dry for now, that changes by this weekend as rain showers become likely at some point between Saturday and next Tuesday thanks to a few rounds of wet weather moving in from the west and southwest.

